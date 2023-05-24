Showers and thunderstorms continue to persist as Denver’s wet May continues, with hazy conditions prevailing in the late morning and early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 70% chance of showers in Denver Wednesday, mainly after 3 p.m. Expect areas of wildfire smoke into the early afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies will linger for most of the day with a high near 77 degrees.

A hazardous weather outlook has been instituted across the Denver area and throughout northeast and north-central Colorado due to a prolonged unsettled and stormy weather pattern, beginning Wednesday.

“Stronger storms today will produce locally heavy rainfall, an increased risk of urban street flooding and burn area flash. flooding and a couple of severe storms will be possible too with large hail being the primary threat,” the NWS said.

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, there’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected, with a low near 52 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high near 79 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 79 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 80 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny conditions and a high near 81 degrees.