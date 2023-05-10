Denver is forecast for “severe” thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, with spring-like temperatures residing in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s an 80% chance of precipitation forecast for the area, with storms likely rolling through the area in the afternoon. Expect a high of 74 degrees. Winds from the northwest will range from 5 to 14 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts could reach upwards of 22 mph.

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, severe storming is expected to persist. Thunderstorms are likely before midnight, transitioning to showers through 5 a.m. There’s a 90% of precipitation.

The stormy weather is predicted to stick around Thursday, with a 100% chance of precipitation in the forecast.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, with a high of 61 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 60% chance of precipitation in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a high of 65 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high of 62 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy conditions are in the forecast with a high near 58 degree