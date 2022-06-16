Landscape image of boulder flatirons and a lush field

File photo. Mountains in Boulder County. Photo Credit: beklaus (iStock).

 beklaus

Stay cool out there! High temps and clear skies are on the forecast for Denver, with a high near 95 Thursday. 

Temps may climb Friday, with a high near 97. Highs in the 90s are forecast over the weekend. 

Breezy conditions are also expected, with gusts up to 18 mph today and 22-23 mph over the weekend.

Afternoon thunderstorms are a possibility Friday through Monday.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, high 93; partly cloudy and breezy overnight, low 62.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 95. West southwest wind 5-11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South wind 5-14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South southwest wind 7-14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday (Juneteenth): A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

