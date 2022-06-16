Stay cool out there! High temps and clear skies are on the forecast for Denver, with a high near 95 Thursday.
Temps may climb Friday, with a high near 97. Highs in the 90s are forecast over the weekend.
Breezy conditions are also expected, with gusts up to 18 mph today and 22-23 mph over the weekend.
Afternoon thunderstorms are a possibility Friday through Monday.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 95. West southwest wind 5-11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South wind 5-14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South southwest wind 7-14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday (Juneteenth): A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.