It's going to be a week of hot weather for Denver residents.
Temperatures are anticipated to reach the high 90s throughout the week, with Monday's high of 99 just narrowly missing out on triple digits.
High wind gusts are also anticipated for the Denver area, with wind gusts potentially reaching as high as 30 mph on Monday, and 20 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Here's the forecast for the week ahead from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10-18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 6-11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.