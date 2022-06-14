Denver is expecting sun and hot temperatures Tuesday in a trend that will persist through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Highs in the 80s are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with wind gusts up to 21 mph today. Temps could creep up to high 90s later this week, with a high near 99 forecast for Friday.
Rain and thunderstorms may bring some needed moisture this weekend.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 6-13 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming east 8-13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.