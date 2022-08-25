Denver residents can expect sunny skies and a high near 90 for most of the day, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 30% chance for afternoon thunderstorms mainly after 3 p.m., continuing into the evening.
There is a chance for rain each day this weekend, however, it is only a 10% chance.
Showers & thunderstorms will develop in the mountains by midday, spreading east into nearby plains this afternoon & early evening. Gusty winds to 35 mph & localized moderate to heavy rainfall with the storms. 1/4" to 1/2" of rain could fall in 30 minutes. #cowx pic.twitter.com/iEl7GkFQmk— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 25, 2022
Overnight lows will near 63 Thursday. It will be breezy, with a southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west 11-16 mph in the afternoon.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west 11-16 mph in the afternoon.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6-11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 6-9 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Sunday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.