Residents can expect a high near 90 with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, mainly after 3 p.m.

Denver residents can expect sunny skies and a high near 90 for most of the day, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 30% chance for afternoon thunderstorms mainly after 3 p.m., continuing into the evening. 

There is a chance for rain each day this weekend, however, it is only a 10% chance. 

Overnight lows will near 63 Thursday. It will be breezy, with a southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west 11-16 mph in the afternoon. 

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service: 

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west 11-16 mph in the afternoon.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6-11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 6-9 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Sunday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

