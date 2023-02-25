Saturday is expected to warm up with mostly sunny skies and a high of 53, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The evening will likely see temperatures drop to 28 with winds staying around 6 mph.
Partly cloudy and warmer today, especially near the foothills. Gusts to 35 mph in the mountains, up to 60 mph above timberline in the Front Range. This week will be windy with light snow in the mountains and breezy on the plains, then colder with snow likely late Wednesday #cowx pic.twitter.com/PExyikPlo9— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 25, 2023
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain after 11 a.m., mixing with snow after 4 p.m.. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming west northwest 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 6-13 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.