Saturday is expected to warm up with mostly sunny skies and a high of 53, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The evening will likely see temperatures drop to 28 with winds staying around 6 mph.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain after 11 a.m., mixing with snow after 4 p.m.. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming west northwest 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 6-13 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.