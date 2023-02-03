Denver is predicted to have another warm day, and the streak is expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Increasing cloudiness is in the forecast for Friday with a high of 56 degrees.

Looking into Friday night, mostly cloudy conditions are expected with a low bottoming out at 27 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 51 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny conditions are expected, with a high of 52 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 20 percent chance of snow following 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy conditions are in the forecast with a high of 45 degrees.