020122-news-WildArtDenver01.JPG

Bellina Guerra and Matthew Harrison enjoy a sunny day in Cheesman Park on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst

Denver is predicted to have another warm day, and the streak is expected to continue throughout the weekend. 

Increasing cloudiness is in the forecast for Friday with a high of 56 degrees.

Looking into Friday night, mostly cloudy conditions are expected with a low bottoming out at 27 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 51 degrees. 

Sunday: Partly sunny conditions are expected, with a high of 52 degrees. 

Monday: There’s a 20 percent chance of snow following 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy conditions are in the forecast with a high of  45 degrees. 

