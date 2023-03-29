Denver is forecast for warm temps, with a chance of rain and snow later in the week.

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 52 degrees Wednesday. A light wind will roll through from the northwest in the morning, ranging from 5 to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Wednesday night, expect partly cloudy conditions with a low bottoming out at 28 degrees.

There’s a 40% chance of precipitation expected for Thursday night, a mix of rain and snow. There’s less than an inch of new snow accumulation possible.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with a high reaching 68 degrees.

Friday: There’s a slight chance of snow showers forecast before 2 p.m, transitioning to rain later in the day. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies with a high of 54 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny skies and a high of 64 degrees.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 69 degrees.