The sun rises over Denver on Wednesday morning. Residents can expect sunny skies and a warm high near 89. 

Denver is forecast for warm temps, with a chance of rain and snow later in the week. 

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 52 degrees Wednesday. A light wind will roll through from the northwest in the morning, ranging from 5 to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Looking into Wednesday night, expect partly cloudy conditions with a low bottoming out at 28 degrees. 

There’s a 40% chance of precipitation expected for Thursday night, a mix of rain and snow. There’s less than an inch of new snow accumulation possible. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service. 

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with a high reaching 68 degrees. 

Friday: There’s a slight chance of snow showers forecast before 2 p.m, transitioning to rain later in the day. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies with a high of 54 degrees. 

Saturday: Sunny skies and a high of 64 degrees. 

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 69 degrees. 

