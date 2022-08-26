Denver residents can expect partly sunny skies and a high near 87 according to the National Weather Service. There is a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m.
Tonight sees a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. The low will be near 59.
Mostly cloudy & unsettled w/ seasonal temperatures. Showers & thunderstorms, with the greatest coverage along/south of I-70. The stronger storms could still produce gusty winds to 35 mph & anywhere from one quarter to one half inch of rain in 30 minutes. #cowx pic.twitter.com/bhuyImtOcf— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 26, 2022
Winds during the day and overnight may gust as high as 16 mph. Current winds are south southwest at 5-11 mph, becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southwest wind 5-11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5-8 mph becoming north in the morning.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 7-13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.