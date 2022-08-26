Sunny Denver Weather

Denver residents can expect partly sunny skies and a high near 87 according to the National Weather Service. There is a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m.

Tonight sees a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. The low will be near 59. 

Winds during the day and overnight may gust as high as 16 mph. Current winds are south southwest at 5-11 mph, becoming north northeast in the afternoon. 

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southwest wind 5-11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5-8 mph becoming north in the morning.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 7-13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

