Downtown Denver Weather

A look at Denver this morning from the CDPHE headquarters webcam.

 Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Denver residents can expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 89. There is a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms, developing mainly after 3 p.m. West wind 7-9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon with gusts as high as 15 mph.

The National Weather Service has announced an ozone action alert will go into effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday and expire 4 p.m. Wednesday. Ozone concentrations will be "moderate" Tuesday, but will increase over night into Wednesday afternoon.

Tonight will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, developing mainly before midnight. It will be partly cloudy with a low around 65. East wind 7-10 mph becoming south after midnight and gusts as high as 16 mph.

Thursday will see a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms after noon. It will be sunny with a high near 96. Wind will be out of the south southeast at 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 7-9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South southwest wind 8-14 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.