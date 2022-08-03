Denver residents can expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 89. There is a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms, developing mainly after 3 p.m. West wind 7-9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon with gusts as high as 15 mph.
The National Weather Service has announced an ozone action alert will go into effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday and expire 4 p.m. Wednesday. Ozone concentrations will be "moderate" Tuesday, but will increase over night into Wednesday afternoon.
Tonight will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, developing mainly before midnight. It will be partly cloudy with a low around 65. East wind 7-10 mph becoming south after midnight and gusts as high as 16 mph.
Thursday will see a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms after noon. It will be sunny with a high near 96. Wind will be out of the south southeast at 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South southwest wind 8-14 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.