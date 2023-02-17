Sunny Denver Weather

Denver residents can expect partly sunny skies with a high near 87. There is a 30% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 

Warm weather is forecast to come through Denver just in time for the long, holiday weekend.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Friday with highs reaching 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Looking into Friday night, expect mostly cloudy conditions with a low of 27 degrees. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Partly sunny skies, with a high reaching 55 degrees. 

Sunday: Mostly sunny conditions are in the forecast, with a high of 51 degrees. 

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies, with a high of 59 degrees. 

