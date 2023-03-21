Denver Colorado Skyline - Stock Image - Stock Image Photo Credit: Sepidehmaleki (iStock).

Photo Credit: Sepidehmaleki (iStock).

 Sepidehmaleki

Spring has arrived in Denver with warm temps early in the week, and chances of precipitation scattered throughout. 

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Tuesday, with a high of 60 degrees. A breeze is expected to roll in from the southwest later in the afternoon, ranging from 6-18 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Tuesday night, partly cloudy skies are in the forecast with a low bottoming out at 32 degrees. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s a 60% chance of rain throughout the day. Otherwise, partly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 56 degrees. 

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 54 degrees. 

Friday: Partly sunny skies with a high of 52 degrees. There’s a 20% chance of snow in the afternoon. 

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. There’s a high of 48 degrees. 

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 39 degrees. There’s a slight chance of snow in the forecast. 

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.