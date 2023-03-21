Spring has arrived in Denver with warm temps early in the week, and chances of precipitation scattered throughout.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Tuesday, with a high of 60 degrees. A breeze is expected to roll in from the southwest later in the afternoon, ranging from 6-18 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Tuesday night, partly cloudy skies are in the forecast with a low bottoming out at 32 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s a 60% chance of rain throughout the day. Otherwise, partly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 56 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 54 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny skies with a high of 52 degrees. There’s a 20% chance of snow in the afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. There’s a high of 48 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 39 degrees. There’s a slight chance of snow in the forecast.