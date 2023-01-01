More snow is coming to the metro Denver area as soon as Sunday night, and will bring up to six inches by Monday evening, according to a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service.
The advisory kicks in at 7 p.m. Sunday evening and lasts until 8 p.m. Monday.
Snow totals could reach between 2-6 inches, with higher amounts possible in the foothills north of Boulder.
The new front comes as Denver continues to dig out of a snow storm that dumped more than 7 inches of snow at Denver International Airport — more in the foothills and south metro Denver — and wreaked havoc on travel plans.
As of 11:30 Sunday, 39 flights were delayed at DEN and none cancelled, according to flydenver.com. A Southwest Airlines spokesperson said the airline is operating normally, after recovering Friday from week of thousands of flight cancellations, stranded travers and misdirected luggage caused first by the ice storm that started Dec. 22 and exacerbated by technology failures.
United Airlines has 29 delays at DEN as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Delta Airlines have five delays, while Frontier has two, with one cancellation according to DEN's flight status tracking.
The National Weather Service advises drivers to plan for slippery road conditions, resulting in potentially hazardous Monday commutes — though traffic should be lighter due to business and government closures for the New Year's holiday.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 30% chance of snow after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. North winds 5 to 7 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Overnight chance of precipitation is 70%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Monday: Snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 8 a.m., then snow. Areas of fog before 11 a.m. High near 32. North wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.