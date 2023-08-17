Denver is forecast for a slight chance of late afternoon showers Thursday with highs in the lower 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Otherwise, expect sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees. Winds from the northwest are forecast to range from 6 to 14 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 22 mph.

“Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over the mountains this afternoon and evening with rain and gusty winds,” the weather service said in its forecast. “Mainly dry across the plains. Temperatures will be slightly cooler over the plains.”

Looking ahead into Thursday night, a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms remains through 7 p.m. Expect partly cloudy skies and a low of 68 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high of 95 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 96 degrees.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 95 degrees.

Monday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees.