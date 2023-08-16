Denver is forecast for hot temps and gusty winds Wednesday, with highs in the upper 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect increasing clouds throughout the day on Wednesday, with a high of 97 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range from 6 to 13 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 17 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Denver and surrounding areas due to the potential highs in the 90s to 100s.

“Very warm temperatures will prevail this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 90s across northeast Colorado,” the weather service said in its forecast. “A few locations may top 100.”

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, expect partly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 64 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees.