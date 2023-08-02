A flash flood warning has been issued for Denver and surrounding areas Wednesday due to the possibility of early afternoon showers, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder

There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, mainly after 2 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range from 5 to 9 mph, shifting to the northeast through the morning.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Denver and surrounding areas due to the possibility of scattered thunderstorms, flash flooding, and hail.

“Scattered thunderstorms will develop over the mountains by early to mid-afternoon, and then spread east across the I-25 corridor and plains late this afternoon and evening,” the weather service said in its forecast.

“In addition, severe storms or two will be possible as the storms move east across the northeast plains. Wind gusts of 60 to 65 mph and hail to around 1 inch in diameter will be possible from the strongest storms.”

Looking ahead into Thursday night, a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue before 11 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low of 62 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 90 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high near 84 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 75 degrees.