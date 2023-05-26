Denver's forecast calls for warm temps and late afternoon thunderstorms Friday, with highs in the high 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 60% chance of thunderstorms Friday, mainly between 4 and 5 p.m. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day with a high of 78 degrees. Winds from the west will range from 9 to 14 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 22 mph.

Looking ahead into Friday night, there’s a 50% chance of showers before midnight. Expect partly cloudy conditions and a low near 51 degrees.

Chances of showers are scattered throughout the holiday weekend, with highs in the high 70s to low 80s.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 81 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. Mostly sunny conditions are in the forecast with a high near 79 degrees.

Monday (Memorial Day): There’s a 40% chance of showers in the forecast toward the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 81 degrees.