Denver is forecast for afternoon showers Thursday and highs in the low 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, mainly after 2 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 92 degrees. A light wind from the southwest is forecast to range between 5 and 8 mph.

Looking ahead into Thursday night, a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to persist before midnight. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 66 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect a steady temperature of 69 degrees.

Saturday: There’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, Expect a high of 75 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 83 degrees.

Monday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees.