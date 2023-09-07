Denver is forecast for hot temps Thursday with highs in the low 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Expect sunny skies Thursday and a high of 91 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range from 6 to 10 mph.
Looking ahead into Thursday night, expect mostly clear conditions and a low of 58 degrees. Winds from the northwest will persist into the evening and range between 5 to 9 mph.
It will be another warm and dry day. West to northwest winds gusting to 25 mph will result in elevated fire weather conditions over the higher terrain and along the Wyoming border. #COwx pic.twitter.com/1IYsFrIt0L— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 7, 2023
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees.
Saturday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees.
Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers in the afternoon forecast. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 75 degrees.
Monday: There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 71 degrees.