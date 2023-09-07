Denver is forecast for hot temps Thursday with highs in the low 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect sunny skies Thursday and a high of 91 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range from 6 to 10 mph.

Looking ahead into Thursday night, expect mostly clear conditions and a low of 58 degrees. Winds from the northwest will persist into the evening and range between 5 to 9 mph.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees.

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers in the afternoon forecast. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 75 degrees.

Monday: There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 71 degrees.