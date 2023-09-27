Denver Skatepark (Photo) Credit Faina Gurevich (iStock)

17. Denver Skatepark

Denver’s skatepark is a great outdoor spot for skaters of all skill levels to drop in.

Photo Credit: Faina Gurevich (iStock).

Denver is forecast for sunny, hot temps Wednesday and highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Expect sunny skies on Wednesday and a high of 86 degrees. Light winds from the southeast are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon, with gusts reaching upwards of 16 mph. 

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, expect clear skies and a low of 53 degrees. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service

Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees. 

Friday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees. 

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high of 85 degrees. 

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 85 degrees.

Monday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 81 degrees. 

