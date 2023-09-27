Denver is forecast for sunny, hot temps Wednesday and highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect sunny skies on Wednesday and a high of 86 degrees. Light winds from the southeast are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon, with gusts reaching upwards of 16 mph.

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, expect clear skies and a low of 53 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.

Friday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high of 85 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 85 degrees.

Monday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 81 degrees.