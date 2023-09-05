Denver is forecast for warm conditions Tuesday with highs in the uppers 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Denver.

Expect sunny skies on Tuesday and a high of 79 degrees. Winds from the north are forecast to range from 5 to 11 mph.

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies and a low bottoming out at 53 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.

Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees.

Friday: Sunny skies are in the forecast and a high of 90 degrees.

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high of 90 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 84 degrees.