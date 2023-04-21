After a period of sun and spring-like temperatures in the metro Denver area, forecasters are predicting a snowy Saturday.

There is a 60% chance of rain Friday before 9 p.m. and snow after 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Denver is forecast to get less than one inch of snow overnight.

The heaviest snow will fall late Friday afternoon and evening in the northern Colorado mountains, causing slick and hazardous travel conditions over mountain corridors.

Friday night's low in Denver is forecast to be 29 degrees.

Saturday, there is a 40% chance of snow before 5 p.m. then a chance of rain and snow showers, according to the NWS. Denver is forecast to get less than a half inch of snow Saturday.

The high in Denver Saturday is forecast to be 45 degrees.

The Front Range mountains and foothills may get a couple inches of additional snow Saturday, according to the NWS.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be quieter before another storm arrives late Monday or early Tuesday, which is expected to bring more snow accumulation to higher elevations.

The full NWS forecast can be found at www.forecast.weather.gov/bou/.