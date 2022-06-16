The Denver Police Department will welcome 27 new officers at an academy graduation Friday, the department said in a news release.
The 27 new officers will be sworn in and called on stage for loved ones to present them their badges during the graduation ceremonies set for 10 a.m. on June 17 at the Denver Police Academy. The new officers all completed a 26-week academy training and will transition into field training after graduation.
The department said it also plans to hire at least 100 more basic recruit officers, which means individuals who are not currently working as a police officer, by the end of the year.
Academy classes will begin in August and in December for new recruits.