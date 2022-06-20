Denver City Council gave final approval Monday night to a resolution extending the city’s use of 140 rooms at a downtown hotel for the high-risk homeless population to the full council for approval, as well as a food service agreement.
The resolutions will extend the Emergency Occupancy Agreement with JBK Hotels LLC, which runs the Aloft Hotel, another six months through the end of 2022.
The city began providing food and shelter at the hotel at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with a recent uptick in cases, the city wants to continue providing this option to the most vulnerable should they contract the virus. Many staying at Aloft are older and use wheelchairs or walkers, oxygen tanks or have severe health conditions.
The agreement for the rooms would cost the city at most $13.3 million at the rate of $95 per day per room. An additional agreement for food services will cost at most $3.3 million at the rate of $25 per day per room for three meals. The city is also responsible for cleaning rooms and providing security and has additional contracts with entities that provide these services.
The extension was up for final approval at the council’s first June meeting, but Council member Deborah Ortega requested the council postpone the vote so she could have more time to get questions she had answered.
No council members called out the bill for discussion at this meeting, so it passed unanimously in a block vote.