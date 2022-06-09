Denver will host the first Cities Summit of the Americas, in which city planners from Latin America and the Caribbean will meet with their U.S. counterparts in an effort to strengthen collaboration and develop solutions to communities' most pressing challenges.
Federal officials this week announced that Denver has been picked to host the international conference scheduled for April 2023.
“We’re honored to host this inaugural gathering and look forward to welcoming delegates from across the Americas to our great city for these critical conversations,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement.
Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado is a natural choice to host the meeting.
“I’m so excited that Denver and Colorado are playing such a major role in the first ever Cities Summit of the Americas. Our state is a natural choice that speaks to the Colorado spirit of connection, collaboration, and innovation. We are proud to welcome the strong network of leaders to foster shared innovations, creative solutions, and best practices to our communities’ most challenging issues,” Polis said in the same statement.
In a news release, Denver said the summit seeks to empower elected officials, businesses, and private groups to collaborate on solutions to the pressing problems, notably sustainable development, climate resilience, and foreign direct investment.
A U.S. Department of State news release said the federal government will work with Denver, other U.S. cities and U.S. agencies to develop a program for the summit.
U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet praised the decision to hold the inaugural summit in Colorado.
“Denver is an excellent choice for the first-ever Cities Summit of the Americas,” Hickenlooper said in a news release. “As a former mayor, I know that collaboration at the local level is crucial to solving our toughest problems. We can’t wait to showcase Colorado’s diversity and powerhouse economy on the international stage.”
Bennet echoed the sentiment.
"From the Front Range to the West Slope to the Eastern Plains, our cities are leaders in building consensus to tackle our country’s greatest challenges," Bennet said. "We are grateful for the opportunity to host this event and are excited to welcome attendees to Denver next year."
Hancock and Polis will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to discuss the development.