Denver will host the first Cities Summit of the Americas, in which city planners from Latin America and the Caribbean will meet with their U.S. counterparts in an effort to strengthen collaboration and develop solutions to communities' most pressing challenges.
Federal officials this week announced that Denver has been picked to host the international conference scheduled for April 2023.
“We’re honored to host this inaugural gathering and look forward to welcoming delegates from across the Americas to our great city for these critical conversations,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement.
At a news conference Thursday, Hancock said he appreciates that President Joe Biden understands the role that local communities and cities play in pursuing positive change. He said bringing such a diverse group of leaders together will foster collaboration in a way they haven’t experienced before.
“In the United States of America, cities make up 92% of this nation's (gross domestic product),” Hancock said. “We are the cultural centers and educational hubs of our nations. The work we do has the most direct impact of our residents, and where innovation has the best opportunity to thrive.”
Hancock said when he was at the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles when the news was announced, he saw the city’s economy booming — and he expects the same for Denver and Colorado in April next year. He said the State Department will be a partner in the planning and coordination for the event.
Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado is a natural choice to host the meeting and that he’s excited to bring the state’s story to a global stage.
“We're, of course, hoping many of the delegates will also get out and explore the rest of our state in the spring — the high country in the mountains, Colorado Springs, and so much that our state has to offer,” Polis said. “I think that we all see how clear it is that, in Colorado, we are really a model for the rest of the country on everything from saving people money to protecting our environment, cutting healthcare costs, driving economic growth, and renewing the spirit of what it means to be a world class city in a world class state.”
In a news release, Denver said the summit seeks to empower elected officials, businesses, and private groups to collaborate on solutions to the pressing problems, notably sustainable development, climate resilience, and foreign direct investment.
A U.S. Department of State news release said the federal government will work with Denver, other U.S. cities and U.S. agencies to develop a program for the summit.
U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet praised the decision to hold the inaugural summit in Colorado.
“Denver is an excellent choice for the first-ever Cities Summit of the Americas,” Hickenlooper said in a news release. “As a former mayor, I know that collaboration at the local level is crucial to solving our toughest problems. We can’t wait to showcase Colorado’s diversity and powerhouse economy on the international stage.”
Bennet echoed the sentiment.
"From the Front Range to the West Slope to the Eastern Plains, our cities are leaders in building consensus to tackle our country’s greatest challenges," Bennet said. "We are grateful for the opportunity to host this event and are excited to welcome attendees to Denver next year."