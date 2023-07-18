DENVER - Soccer fever will be sweeping the nation once more as the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off this month. The tournament kicks off July 20 and runs through Aug. 20 with the U.S. Women’s National Team once again slated as favorites to win it all. Colorado is heavily represented with co-captain Lindsey Horan (Golden, Colo.) and forward Sophia Smith (Windsor, Colo.) anchoring the roster.

Want to catch the action this summer? In honor of the 9th edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Denver Gazette has a list of nine options on where to be for all the action.

Where can I watch the Women’s World Cup in Denver?

Number 38

Deep in the heart of Rino (3560 Chestnut Pl. Denver, CO 80216), this watering hole boasts “the best patio in Denver.” With 20,000 sq. feet of space, it certainly is one of the largest. Number 38 also features an all-local drink menu with 120 taps and a food menu curated by chef Merlin Verrier of Avanti Food and Beverage.

The venue is already slated to host a watch party on July 21 from 6-10 p.m. when the USWNT takes on Vietnam in its first game of the World Cup.

This event will also serve as a launch party for For Denver FC, an investment group with aspirations to bring women’s professional soccer to the city.

The Celtic on Market

The old standby (1400 Market St, Denver, CO 80202) has outlasted a location change and the closure of several other pubs in the metro area to solidify its status as the premiere Irish and soccer pub in Denver.

Owner Noel Hickey is a soccer aficionado in his own right, meaning the Celtic is guaranteed to show the beautiful game above other competing content, and the Women’s World Cup will be no exception.

The Celtic features a variety of beers on tap, although pub mainstays like Guinness and Magner’s cider will always be flowing. The same goes for the food menu which features pub favorites with the occasional Colorado twist, as is the case with the MexiCeltic shepherd's pie, an Irish classic with green chili swirled in.

The British Bulldog

A traditional English pub in every aspect, the British Bulldog (2052 Stout St, Denver, CO 80205) has been serving soccer fans in Downtown Denver for decades. The food menu combines traditional English pub fare alongside Punjabi options such as the Tikka Masala.

The Bulldog is a prime meeting spot for English ex-pats and therefore would be a perfect spot to catch an England match. The Three Lions will play in Group D alongside China, Denmark and Haiti.

With a smaller footprint, be prepared to arrive early to obtain seating. Be prepared to get to know your neighbors.

Maria Empanada

Having recently expanded its empire with locations in Rino and Stanley Marketplace, the original Maria Empanada (1298 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80210) presents a rocking atmosphere for any Argentinian soccer match.

The empanadas are obviously the star here with a variety of options ranging from sweet to savory with both meat and vegetarian options. For a decadent treat, try their Alfajorcitos, a shortbread cookie sandwich of dulce de leche caramel and coconut covered in chocolate.

The Argentina women’s national team will navigate Group G alongside Italy, South Africa and Sweden. A prime game to catch at the location would be their match against South Africa on July 27th (6 p.m. MDT).

Stoney’s

Rustic wood and reclaimed stone set the scene at this favorite sports bar of Capitol Hill residents. The original location (1111 Lincoln Denver, CO 80203) features two large projectors and 70 HD screens, which made it a hub for the 2022 Men’s FIFA World Cup and the women’s edition should be no different.

For variety, Stoney’s has expanded with satellite locations uptown (1035 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80218) and on South Broadway with a cantina concept (30 S Broadway. Denver, CO 80209).

A hub for Kansas basketball in non-World Cup years, Stoney’s classic college sports bar feel lends itself to a prime location for viewing USWNT matches.

DNVR Bar

The DNVR Bar (2239 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206) is unique in that it bills itself as not just a bar, but as a community and hub for the local Denver sports fan. Formerly known as Colfax Sports & Brew and Three Lions Pub, the DNVR Bar has quickly built a reputation as the home for some of Denver’s most raucous watch parties for local sports.

Hardcore Denver soccer fans who remember it as the Three Lions Pub are urged to revisit the rebranded spot, as they will be delighted to see the upgrades to the televisions with larger and additional screens, as well as a simplified and efficient food menu.

If you want to watch Megan Rapinoe score goals while bumping elbows with fans who can list Jamal Murray’s stat lines by heart, the DNVR bar is the place to be.

Frolic Brewing

For readers in the northern parts of the metro area, Westminster’s Frolic Brewing offers a family friendly brewpub option that is guaranteed to show all the Women’s World Cup games.

Head brewmaster Brendan Wyatt guarantees it.

“We welcome football fans of all teams and types, whether it’s the women’s or men’s World Cup,” he told the Denver Gazette. “We have TV views from every angle and for the neighborhood, our beer prices can’t be beat.”

Frolic offers a variety of beer options, all brewed in-house and vary across the spectrum whether it be lighter options such as the amber or passion fruit blonde all the way to darker, heavier options (with higher alcohol content) such as the coffee stout.

The brewpub concept also has a food menu featuring a variety of pizzas and wings made in-house.

Tight End

Founded in 2021 at the former location of Streets Denver, Tight End (1501 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80218) bills itself as Denver’s only gay sports bar. The bar regularly partners with the Denver chapter of American Outlaws, the national supporter’s group for the U.S. Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams.

The location features nine TVs, a patio, high quality sound, and a full beer & cocktail list and bills itself as having a fun and lively environment that is free of racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism or bigotry of any sort. Simply put, “be nice.”

The bar will be hosting regular watch parties for all USWNT games.

Prost Brewing Co Denver

Behind the U.S. and England, Germany slates in as the third highest favorite in the Women’s World Cup Field. For those looking to cheer Die Nationalelf (The National Eleven), why not stop by Denver’s closest thing to an authentic German beer hall experience?

Located in the Highlands (2540 19th St, Denver, CO 80211), Prost offers five German style beers brewed in house including a pilsner, dunkel, kolsch, hefeweizen and Vienna lager. A raddler will also be on tap seasonally for the summer.

The beer hall does not have its own kitchen, but occasionally hosts food trucks and nearby options are available in the Highlands including Happy Camper Pizza and Avanti.

Germany will play most of its World Cup matches in the early a.m., but a replay of their match vs. Colombia on July 30 would be one to watch the following day.

With a variety of viewing options in Denver, both soccer enthusiasts and regular sports fans have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the thrilling journey of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Will the U.S. Women’s National Team continue to cement themselves as the juggernaut of the sport? Pick a spot, take a seat and watch it all unfold.