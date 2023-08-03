An expectant orangutan at the Denver Zoo is experiencing pregnancy with increased comfort, thanks to the intuition of her caretaker, reports People Magazine.

Eirina, a 14-year-old orangutan who was brought to Denver from the zoo in Dortmund, Germany in 2016, is experiencing pregnancy for the first time.

Early in Eirina’s pregnancy, the orangutan was experiencing a range of symptoms including lethargy, loss of appetite, changes in mood, physical discomfort, and morning sickness. The orangutan’s caretakers were quick to take notice.

"Eirina had obvious signs of discomfort immediately,” Denver Zoo animal care specialist Cindy Cossaboon told People Magazine. “She went from playing all day to not wanting to get out of her nest. We would come in, and she would be in her nest, covered in blankets up to her neck. She didn't want anything to eat or drink."

Denver Zoo staff tried several remedies to ease Eirina’s discomfort, including several natural treatments for morning sickness, like ginger. But all failed to produce results.

But Cossaboon, who has formed a close bond with Eirina due to their shared German roots, had the epiphany that a remedy she used herself during her own pregnancy, might translate to another primate. After consulting with doctors, administrators, and nutritionists, Cossaboon was given clearance to administer a “traditional medicinal pregnancy tea” that featured ingredients like raspberry leaf, spearmint, stinging nettle, and fennel fruit to the orangutan.

“She loved it," Cossaboon told People.

Denver Zoo staff noticed an immediate improvement in Eirina’s pregnancy sickness, and preparing her tea has become a standard practice for her caregivers.

According to a recent tweet from The Denver Zoo, Eirina is expected to give birth “any day now”:

"Every single baby is precious at Denver Zoo—but critically endangered species like the Sumatran orangutan require highly specialized care from day one," the Denver Zoo’s website says.

Last week, the zoo held a baby shower for Eirina where she was allowed to open gifts and play with the gift bags. Those who were uninvited or unable to attend are still welcome to donate to Eirina’s baby registry via the Denver Zoo’s website.