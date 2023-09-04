The Denver Zoo said on Sunday that it recently welcomed a whopping nine flamingo chicks to its flock.

The five American flamingo chicks and four Chilean flamingo chicks are the latest in a recent string of zoo baby announcements that also included a Sumatran orangutan and a mandrill. These now fluffy babies were hatched in the Avian Propagation Center and will be cared for behind the scenes until the zoo's new flamingo habitat opens.

The big question for the newest additions to the zoo's flamingo flock is: Which rock stars will they be named after?

In 2021, the zoo welcomed three chicks that they named Jonas, Denver and Diamond. Three years before that, two new chicks were named Swift and Legend.

Then there's Freddie Mercury and Lance Bass, arguable the zoo's most famous flamingo residents. The same-sex pair ruffled some feathers in 2020 when they parted ways after a years-long relationship that made headlines in the national media.

Denver Zoo plans to open its new flamingo habitat sometime this year, with both indoor and outdoor spaces and topography inspired by the Andean highlands. The zoo is home to both Chilean flamingos, which are lighter in color, and American flamingos that have bright, pinkish-orange feathers.