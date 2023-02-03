The Denver Zoo's own Linne's two-toed sloth parents, Elliot and Charlotte, welcomed a healthy baby into the world this Jan. 26th, according to a post on their Facebook page. The zoo's team is currently awaiting the results of a DNA hair sample test to determine the baby's sex, it said in the post. 

Lucky zoo-goers may even catch a glimpse of the zoo's newest addition in their next visit, as Charlotte still has access to the public-facing part of her exhibit and sloth babies typically latch onto their mothers for six months. Native to South America, the slow-moving animals conservation status is listed as, "of least concern," but face threats from deforestation and hunting for their meat in Brazil

