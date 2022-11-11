The City and County of Denver is expanding the neighborhoods reached by the Denver Connector, its free on-demand ride share service.
Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) announced Thursday that it is adding the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods to its ride share service. The service will reach these neighborhoods starting next week.
DOTI created the Denver Connector to help the community access neighborhood destinations and connect with regional transit, a spokesperson said. It offers point-to-point service rather than a fixed route.
The service began as a year-long pilot program in October 2021 and serviced Montbello. Denver City Council voted in November 2022 to extend the pilot for two years and add additional neighborhoods to its service area.
According to DOTI, the service gave rides to about 46,000 passengers as of Oct. 31.
"The Denver Connector will now be operating in more areas of the city where people have limited access to a vehicle, getting them to jobs, grocery stores, City services, school and connecting them to public transit stations," DOTI Executive Director Adam Phipps said. "This last year has shown us what we can achieve by creating an easier way to help people move throughout the city, and we're excited to see this service grow."
DOTI is partnered with Northeast Transportation Connection and Downtowner to operate the service.
To download the app and learn more about the Denver Connector, visit the service's webpage.