The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses suspended the operating licenses of two businesses involved in a fatal shooting early Monday, Executive Director Molly Duplechian announced in a Tuesday news release.
The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. at 1452 Uinta Street in Denver.
According to the Denver Gazette's news partners 9News, the shooting was captured by bar surveillance cameras and by a HALO camera at the intersection of Uinta and Colfax. The HALO video showed "a rather large disturbance and physical altercation spill out of the bar" around 12:30 a.m., according to an arrest affidavit says.
Police said a group of five men was associated with a red pickup truck that was parked across Uinta from the bar. The suspect, later identified as security guard Dante Pacheco-Rodriguez, can be seen "interacting with" that group. At one point, the group hid on the far side of the truck, as if taking cover, the affidavit says. At 12:31 a.m., police said, the suspect fired at the truck about three times.
At 12:35 a.m., police said, all five people were in the truck, and the driver began pulling away, headed southbound. The suspect fired about three more shots at the truck as it left, police said.
The truck stopped about a block away on Uinta Street. When police arrived, they found the victim on the ground near the truck. He had a single gunshot wound to his torso, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name has not yet been released.
Police said it appears the victim was driving the truck, and the gunshot hit him in the back as he drove away.
Police said no one else in the truck was hit by the shots.
The business suspensions included one for the security guard employer license held by J&M Security LLC and the hotel and restaurant liquor license and dance cabaret license held by Vigua LLC, doing business as Restaurante Lempira.
The department also suspended the business license for Cabin Tap House at 1919 Blake St. after a shooting there on Jan. 1.
Both businesses owners can contest the licensing decision at a city hearing, the date of which has yet to be determined. In this case a recommendation will be given to Duplechian as to whether the businesses should have their licenses reinstated, revoked or suspended.
Denver, unlike several other cities in the state, requires a license for both security guards and the companies that employ them. In this case, there were four guards involved in the shooting, three of which were unlicensed but still hired on by the security company.
The security guards hired by J&M Security LLC are Dante Pacheco-Rodriguez, Royce Parker, Katie Diaz and Lacy Smith.
The security business was contracted by Vigua, LLC to work at Restaurante Lempira. Each of the security guards carried a firearm, but only Diaz had the correct licenses and endorsements to be an armed security guard, according to the suspension summary.
Pacheco-Rodriguez, 23, is being held on one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.
In addition to the deadly shot, another guard unlawfully fired their gun into the air in an effort to disperse to crowd, according to the department. A security guard also shot a patron with a rubber bullet. Other security guards collected the shell casings for the bullets fired during the incident, according to the suspension summary.
This is not the first time this business has run into issues with the Department of Excise and Licenses, according to previous documents provided by the department. There have been previous reports of the restaurant providing alcohol to minors in addition to previously employed security guards who did not meet the city requirements to have a license. There was also a case of a weapon being carried illegally on the property.
There was no record of any previous disciplinary action by the city to the security company.
Restaurante Lempira failed to answer a phone call from the Denver Gazette in an effort to seek a comment.