The Department of Housing Stability released a 2023 draft plan that details plans to address homelessness and the housing crisis in Denver.
Housing Stability will host a public meeting on October 18 and asks residents to show up to offer feedback on the 2023 action plan.
Highlights of the plan include a commitment to:
- Build and maintain 1,700 affordable homes.
- Serve 8,000 homes with housing stability programs
- Rehouse more than 2,500 households experiencing homelessness
- Decommission homeless camps
- Improve the homeless resolution system for families.
Other items include commissioning a disparity study that will document racial disparities and discrimination in housing. The study will also propose solutions that advance equity.
The plan also seeks to expand pathways to homeownership. This will leverage American Rescue Plan funding to provide down payment assistance to residents and households affected by historic practices like redlining. It also supports more development of affordable for-sale homes.
The full action plan can be viewed online and is available in both English and Spanish.
The Department of Housing Stability has set up a survey where members of the public can provide feedback on the 2023 action plan. The public feedback session will be held via Zoom.