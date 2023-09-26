Skunk 1

Larimer County Sheriff's Reserve Deputy David Boston approaches the stuck skunk with both caution and calm, hoping to leave the situation without the need for new work clothes. Luckily, he was able to remove the skunk from the peanut butter jar without any harm or foul odor. 

 Courtesy: Larimer County Sheriff's Office

When a skunk becomes threatened, it will produce and spray a liquid from the animal's anal glands. The liquid contains a plethora of unpleasant compounds, like thiols and thioacetates, that contain a high amount of sulfur. These compounds are both gag-inducing and stable, allowing them to cling to surfaces for a long time.

A Larimer County Sheriff's deputy did NOT find this out the hard way over the weekend.

Reserve Deputy David Boston found himself in a potentially tricky — and smelly — situation. He found a skunk with its head stuck in a jar of peanut butter, according to a social media post by the department.

Though many may have coward in fear, Boston stood in the face of utter fetor, ready to help the animal regardless of vile liquids.

Skunk 1

Larimer County Sheriff's Reserve Deputy David Boston stands with the peanut butter he freed a skunk from. The smile on his face is not likely to be from the free peanut butter, though. It may be a visceral reaction from not being hit with a spray with a smell that can last up to 21 days.

"With no odor options, he put his natural instinks aside and decided to help this poor fella," the social media post said. "We're not sure whether to call this a miracle or chalk it up to some serious skunk soothing skills, but he managed to separate the buttered up bandit from the jar without a single spray."

Boston, the skunk and anyone who happened to be in the area are all relieved. 

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.