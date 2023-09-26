When a skunk becomes threatened, it will produce and spray a liquid from the animal's anal glands. The liquid contains a plethora of unpleasant compounds, like thiols and thioacetates, that contain a high amount of sulfur. These compounds are both gag-inducing and stable, allowing them to cling to surfaces for a long time.

A Larimer County Sheriff's deputy did NOT find this out the hard way over the weekend.

Reserve Deputy David Boston found himself in a potentially tricky — and smelly — situation. He found a skunk with its head stuck in a jar of peanut butter, according to a social media post by the department.

Though many may have coward in fear, Boston stood in the face of utter fetor, ready to help the animal regardless of vile liquids.

"With no odor options, he put his natural instinks aside and decided to help this poor fella," the social media post said. "We're not sure whether to call this a miracle or chalk it up to some serious skunk soothing skills, but he managed to separate the buttered up bandit from the jar without a single spray."

Boston, the skunk and anyone who happened to be in the area are all relieved.