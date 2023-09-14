An Adams County Sheriff's deputy struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway Wednesday morning.

The deputy was traveling northbound in the 5800 block of Federal Boulevard around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning when the incident occurred, according to a press release by the Adams County Sheriff's Office. The deputy was on routine patrol.

"The deputy hit a person walking in the roadway," according to the sheriff's office. "They stopped and attempted to help the pedestrian while waiting for emergency medical aid to respond. Unfortunately, the pedestrian died on the scene."

Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene to assist with the incident. The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the fatal crash, according to the release.

It was the third in a string of north Federal Boulevard that shut down the street down in Berkley, an unincorporated part of Adams County, overnight Tuesday.

A stabbing incident also stopped traffic in the area of 64th Avenue and Hawthorne Place around 8:30 p.m Tuesday.