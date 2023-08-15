Through quick response, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy saved the life of a choking baby over the weekend.

Deputy Nicholas Pacheco responded to a medical call involving a one-month-old male infant at 7:27 a.m. Sunday morning. The baby was said to be blue in color, choking, unconscious and not breathing, according to an Arapahoe Sheriff's Office social media post on X.

Pacheco quickly follows a man up the stairs of the residence, seen in the bodycam footage released on Tuesday. He is led to the mother holding the baby. He takes ahold of the child and begins CPR with chest compressions and back thrusts.

The baby began to respond by attempting to clear his own airway. Pacheco turned him onto his stomach and applied more back thrusts, the social media post said. The baby eventually coughed up a white substance and began gasping for air.

Pacheco gave the baby to paramedics. The baby was transported to a local children's hospital for evaluation.

"We are pleased to report baby Carlos is now back home and doing fine, the Sheriff's Office said. "Thank you Deputy Pacheco for your quick response and diligence in saving this baby's life."