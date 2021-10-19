Canadian “ultra low-cost” carrier Flair Airlines announced Tuesday three new nonstop routes from Denver International Airport to Toronto beginning in April.

It’s the 25th airline to have permanent routes out of DIA. The new flights in a 189-seat Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to Toronto-Pearson International Airport begin April 15.

“Flair Airlines is excited to bring our low fares and exceptional Canadian service to the Mile High City,” Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Flair Airlines, said in a statement. “Connecting Denver and Toronto with nonstop flights and Flair’s signature low fares will provide endless opportunities for sports enthusiasts, foodies and adventure travelers on both sides of the border.”

Flair started passenger service in 2017 and has expanded its network to 19 destinations in Canada and nine U.S. cities.

“Expanding Denver’s global connectivity not only aids in our economic recovery, it also continues to elevate our city as a global hub,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement. “As borders reopen and we begin to welcome back international travel, the investment by Flair into Denver is a big boost for our community and local businesses.”

“We are pleased to welcome Flair as (DIA's) newest airline partner,” airport CEO Phil Washington said in a statement. “These new flights to Toronto will provide more options for travelers visiting Canada and further increase Denver’s accessibility to visitors.”