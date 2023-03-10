Denver International Airport is hosting outreach events to help businesses learn about operations and business opportunities, according to a news release.

The first event planned is the Business Diversity Summit, where attendees will build awareness around equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility initiatives and learn how to implement these tools for their business. DIA officials will cover initiatives and procurement process and talk about how to engage with a diverse workforce. The in-person event requires registration is scheduled for March 29 from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A virtual networking event called “Meet the Primes” allows small-and-local businesses to meet airport representatives and potentially build relationships. The first event is scheduled for April 20, covering rental car companies.

Information about the Airport Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program will be presented at the “ACDBE Workshop Series: Navigating the ACDBE Program.” Its for small businesses owners in the retail or restaurant industry to learn how to be a concessionaire at DIA.

Airport project managers will be available to answer questions at the “Taking Flight at DEN” event, scheduled for the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. This is a time to build relationships with potential partners before request for proposals (RFPs) are released.

In addition to these events, business leaders and community members can sign up to be a community panelist volunteers. This allows for an opportunity to see what qualities are important to airport officials in the evaluation process.

Program dates:

Meet the Primes

April 20 – Rental Car Companies

June 15 – Specialty Trades

Aug. 17 – General Contractors

Oct. 19 – Airlines and Real Estate Partners

Dec. 21 – Architecture and Engineering

ACDBE Workshop Series: Navigating the ACDBE Program

March 16 – Nuts and Bolts of Certification

May 18 – Joint Venture (JV) Requirements and Maintaining Compliance

June 29 – Pathways to Entry for Concessions Overview of conducting business at DEN

July 20 – Maintaining Your ACDBE Certification

Sept. 21 – On-site Visit Process

Nov. 16 – Navigating Business to Government (B2G) database

To register, or for more information, visit business.flydenver.com