Denver International Airport’s CEO Phil Washington is set to be inducted into the American Public Transportation Association Hall of Fame this October. The news comes on the heels of an announcement from the U.S. Department of Transportation that Washington was selected by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to serve on a committee advising the department about equity in transportation.

"It is an honor to be one of the six recipients inducted into the American Public Transportation Association Hall of Fame," Washington said in a news release. "I have always been focused on making a lasting impact in the industry by lifting up the people who work hard every day to make our transportation systems run effectively. People development is my passion and I have and will continue to champion fairness, equity and opportunity.”

A news release from the airport lauded Washington for a career during which he has “consistently advocated for inclusive, accessible and environmentally conscious transportation solutions.” Washington is passionate about innovation and has pioneered “transformative changes” that better the experiences of passengers and commuters, according to the announcement.

“It is my honor to congratulate the 2023 APTA Awards winners and Hall of Fame inductees for their commitment to shaping the future of public transportation, forging vital connections between communities, and spurring innovation,” said Dorval R. Carter, Jr., APTA chair and president, in a news release.

Last week, the Department of Transportation announced Secretary Buttigieg selected Washington as one of 24 members on an advisory committee on transportation equity. The committee is convened under the Federal Advisory Committee Act. Washington was selected from among 240 applicants.

The committee is responsible for helping Buttigieg and the U.S. Department of Transportation institutionalize equity. The committee will also advise on strategies to better the department’s relationship with underserved communities. In a news release, Washington called the appointment an honor.

"Transportation is a fundamental aspect of every person's life, and it is our duty to ensure that everyone has access to safe, efficient and reliable transportation options, including underserved communities who have been historically underrepresented,” Washington said.

The committee is comprised of experts in academia, the private sector and the transportation industry, according to the news release, and will provide Buttigieg with insight on issues of job access, civil rights and other economic opportunities within transportation.

Buttigieg re-established the ACTE — first launched under Secretary Anthony Foxx — seeking independent recommendations about addressing civil rights and equity in transportation, the release states. The Department of Transportation also operates an equity council internally.

"We are grateful to the distinguished members of the ACTE, and I look forward to working with them as we continue our efforts to bring better infrastructure — and the jobs and opportunities that come with it — to every community across the country,” Buttigieg said in the release.