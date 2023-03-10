Fog and low visibility caused flight delays into and out of Denver International Airport Friday morning.

As of 9:30 a.m., flight tracking site FlightAware reported 129 delayed flights and eight cancelled flights.

Most of the delayed flights were with Southwest, which delayed 9% of its flights, United, with 6% of flights delayed, and SkyWest, which also delayed 6% of flights, according to FlightAware.

The high temperature Friday is forecast to be 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, but the airport woke up Friday morning to mist and fog, which caused low visibility.

Travelers were encouraged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.