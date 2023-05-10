A ground stop at Denver International Airport this morning was lifted, but will likely cause flight delays throughout the day.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had DIA at a ground stop Wednesday morning due to low visibility, according to DIA spokesperson Ashley Forest.

Just after 10 a.m., the ground stop was lifted.

There could be a ripple effect, causing some flights throughout the day to be delayed, according to Forest. DIA advises passengers to check with their airline for up-to-date flight status.

As of 10:40 a.m., Wednesday, 52 flights were cancelled into or out of DIA and 165 flights were delayed into or out of DIA, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Southwest Airlines has the highest number of delayed flights, with 56 flights, 10% of their total, delayed. Southwest had cancelled 49 of their flights, or 8% of their total, as of 10:40 a.m.

United Airlines followed shortly behind in delays with 53 delayed flights, or 9% of their total. As of 10:40 a.m., they only had one cancelled flight.

"We're seeing lots of delays today due to this weather," DIA said on Twitter. "Check with your airline for up-to-date flight status. Be safe out there!"