Denver International Airport officials are hosting an in-person job fair to fill more than 500 open positions across the airport.

The job fair will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, on the plaza connecting the Westin Hotel to the Jeppesen Terminal near the South Security Checkpoint.

Denver Workforce Development, a division of Denver Economic Development & Opportunity (DEDO) is a co-host of the fair.

DIA’s job fair will feature around 50 airport employers across multiple areas including: Airlines, concessions, rental car companies and the City and County of Denver. Part-time, full-time, hourly and salaried positions are available in various employment sectors.

"Our employees are our most important asset. As passenger traffic continues to grow, we need to recruit and retain top talent to keep the airport running effectively," CEO Phil Washington said in a news release. "There are many opportunities at DEN, no matter your skillset or level of experience. We welcome jobseekers to join our diverse and growing team at one of the world's busiest airports."

“DEN is the state’s largest economic driver,” Tony Anderson, chief workforce development officer at DEDO said. “There are many benefits of working at a world-class airport like flexibility on scheduling, parking passes and/or an EcoPass, meal benefits, flight benefits; all with very competitive wages. We are thrilled to partner with DEN to ensure we can match jobseekers to critical airport roles.”

Jobseekers can register in advance of the event and can ride the RTD A-line for free in August if they’re coming from downtown Denver. Parking is available in the east or west airport garages for $7 per hour.

Register to attend the job fair here.

To view a current list of DEN job opportunities, visit jobs.flydenver.com.