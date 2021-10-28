Denver International Airport officials issued a “request for ideas” Thursday on how passengers might bypass trains to get to terminals B and C. Currently, the train is the only way to reach those gates.

The move comes after an August incident where a damaged train tire caused power-line and track damage to one of the rails, crippling the system and causing hourslong delays.

Thousands of passengers created a line that spilled outside as only one train was available to move the crush of weekend travelers from the security checkpoint to the gates.

“Although the train has an up time of 99.83%, (the airport) is looking for ways to build redundancy and provide passengers with options,” according to the release.

CEO Phil Washington acknowledged the issue during an Oct. 22 news conference.

“It's a huge vulnerability for this airport,” Washington said. “To have one way to get people out to concourse B and C is a huge vulnerability.”

Airport officials were going to bus passengers from the security checkpoints to the terminals in August, but by then hundreds had backed up on the 5th level and it was impossible to reroute all of them.

“I don't want you all to think we have all the answers, which is why we're going out to the private sector,” Washington said. “We're asking for ideas how to solve this issue. Now, at the same time, the magnitude of that breakdown was unprecedented.”

It wouldn’t be prudent to spend hundreds of thousands, or millions, on a fix for something that happens once every 26 years, he said.

“Do you spend that money to solve something that is like the 100-year flood?” Washington said. “Ultimately, we want to prepare (the airport) for the future while providing an improved journey through the airport for our passengers.”

Proposals are due on Jan. 11. Officials will review them all after that deadline and determine next steps. They warn the “winner” with the best proposal “will not necessarily lead to a contract with a company, but will rather guide (the airport) to its next steps in this solutions development process,” the release states.

For more information on the qualifications, deadlines and how to apply, click here.

On Wednesday, officials cut a ceremonial ribbon to mark the completion of Phase 1 of the Great Hall improvements. The new space on Level 6 creates new check-in space for United, Southwest and eventually Frontier airlines.

“The improvements in this first phase are just the beginning of a major transition of the Jeppesen Terminal that will ultimately prepare (the airport) for the future,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement. “This investment will ensure that the airport continues to be an economic powerhouse for our region, creating jobs and business opportunities, while helping Denver expand its global reach. Denver, together with our airline partners, looks forward to creating a more efficient airport for our passengers.”

Improvements include an additional 31,000 square feet of space for the Jeppesen Terminal as well as 158,500 square feet of newly renovated space. New ticketing areas in the center of Level 6 with 86 check-in stations (43 on each side) and automated self-bag drop stations. There are also four new restrooms and upgrades to existing ones.

Southwest and United will begin moving in now. Passengers will be able to use the new stations after Nov. 10.