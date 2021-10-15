Denver International Airport officials Friday announced the temporary re-opening of the Pikes Peak shuttle parking lot to handle what’s expected to be a crush of travelers this weekend.

More than 75,000 passengers are expected through TSA checkpoints Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to a release. Passengers are being asked to arrive to the terminal at least two hours before takeoff – add another hour if trying to use the Pikes Peak shuttle lot before 5 p.m. Saturday, due to driver shortages cutting the number of runs to the terminal.

Those trying to get back to their vehicles at the Pikes Peak lot should use the shuttle pickup spot on the Fifth Level (511), east side only. Only credit and debit cards are being accepted for payment at Pikes Peak.

“Once Pikes Peak closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday, shuttle service will continue from the terminal to Pikes Peak, even though it will be closed to entering vehicles,” according to a release.

Officials are trying to hire enough drivers to re-open Pikes Peak permanently during the holiday travel season.

The lot, located at 75th Ave. and North Elk St., is $8 per day. Those coming on Peña Boulevard should exit at 75th Ave. and head east to North Elk St. where you will take a right. This is currently the only entrance into the Pikes Peak lot, as the west entrance is closed due to construction.

Before leaving for DIA, check the parking lots status at FlyDenver.com. Here’s a link to additional off-airport parking lots.