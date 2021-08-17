Denver International Airport officials this week announced the return of airport ambassadors and prominent signage to help passengers avoid feeling like they’re navigating an escape room at the main terminal to get to gates.

While construction started a few weeks ago, general contractor Hensel Phelps this week installed construction walls on Level 5 near the north security checkpoint, which trimmed the lanes from 12 to eight.

While the north security checkpoint will remain open during the construction, expected to last until 2024, it’s going to take more time to get through the reduced lanes and to navigate the construction areas.

It’s part of the Phase 2 Great Hall Project, which will move those security checkpoints to a safer place on the Level 6 -- and with direct escalator access to the gate trains.

Phase 1, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, included adding more than 80 new self-check-in stations on Level 6 for Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Frontier Airlines.

The new check-in points are on Level 6, above the existing TSA security checkpoints. That work comes with a separate capital improvement project that's expanding the number of gates by 39 and adding four additional restrooms.

“We understand that construction can make it more difficult for travelers to navigate the terminal, but we have implemented a number of measures to mitigate the impacts,” DIA CEO Phil Washington said in a statement. “We have not only brought back our ambassador program, but we will soon be increasing staffing in the terminal with friendly employees available to better assist travelers. We also have QR codes on wayfinding signage that link to an interactive map of the airport.”

Officials encouraged passengers to use the A Bridge security checkpoint, where they can then walk to A gates, especially if flying internationally via American, Delta, Frontier and JetBlue.

For a full map of the new construction walls, detours and updates, visit the DIA Great Hall construction page on its website.