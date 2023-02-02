Not to be overshadowed by his more famous weather-predicting rival in Pennsylvania, Boulder's own Flatiron Freddy made his annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday, Denver Gazette media partner KUSA reported.

The stuffed yellow-bellied marmot got dressed up in his best top hat and cape – and saw his shadow.

The prediction from Boulder's "seer of seers" is that there will be six more weeks of winter.

That meant Freddy and Punxsutawney Phil, who also saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter, were on the same page.

