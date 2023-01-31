Colorado has several towns where the temperature gauge can dip well below zero degrees Fahrenheit.

The Craig-Moffat Airport in Craig, Colorado recorded a low of -41.08 at 7:34 a.m., Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, tying the Feb. 20, 1981, record low.

On Feb. 1, 1985, the low at the airport was -40 degrees.

That same day in nearby Maybell, Colorado, the coldest ever low for Colorado of -61 degrees was recorded, which was also the fifth lowest temperature ever recorded in the United States.

The town of Craig, 4 miles north of the airport, has boasted even lower temps with readings of -45 on Jan, 7, 1913 and -43 on Feb. 1, 1951, ranking it among the coldest towns in Colorado.

Fraser, Gunnison, Alamosa, Silverton and Crested Butte all have very cold averages, but Alamosa takes first place. Alamosa is the 24th coldest city nationally with an average annual temperature of 41.5, average daily maximum of 59.2, and an average daily minimum of 23.9.

Other current United States record-low temperatures include:

Alaska -80 degrees in 1971

Montana -69.7 degrees in 1954 — making it the coldest temperature in the 48 contiguous states

Utah -69 degrees in 1985

Wyoming -66 degrees in 1933

Colorado -61 degrees in 1985

No other state in the union has ever recorded an official low temperature below -60 degrees. Idaho tied the -60 degrees below zero mark on Jan. 18, 1943 Island Park Dam.