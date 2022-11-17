Things are happening fast in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood.

At a ceremony on Wednesday , Monfort Companies, Riot Hospitality Group, Circle West Architects and JACO General Contractor announced the groundbreaking for Riot House, at 1920 Market St.

Additionally, Monfort Companies announced the acquisitions of the building that housed El Chapultepec at 1962 Market St as well as the nearby Giggling Grizzly at 1320 20th St.

This is the same team that created Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in a redeveloped historic property, which sold for $24 million earlier this year, according to a news release.

Riot House will be two businesses away from Whiskey Row and is expected to open in Quarter Four of 2023. The 21,000-square-foot historic building will offer food and beverages with a center bar, dance floor and rooftop patio. There is already an existing Riot House in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“We are deeply committed to the LoDo community," Ryan Hibbert, CEO of Riot Hospitality Group, said in a press release. “Riot House will not only add an energetic entertainment destination to LoDo, but will further increase the economic vitality of this incredible neighborhood.”

These announcements are preceded by several other investments in the 1900 Block of Market Street, according to the press release. Montfort purchased 1946 Market Street, formerly LoDo’s Bar & Grill turned into Whiskey Row, in 2018. Across the street, a California-based developer brought about El Tejano, Smash Face Brewing and Loaded.

The announcement promised that the developments will honor El Chapultepec’s role in Denver’s history.

Also known as “The Pec,” Denver’s classic dive bar opened in 1933 the day after Prohibition ended and has been visited by Jack Kerouac and Count Basie and other famous jazz musicians. Like many restaurants and bars across the country, the pandemic had an impact on the decision to close its doors last year.

Kenneth Monfort, executive vice president of Monfort Companies, said the investments into this block will help Denver become an entertainment destination.

“Tremendous opportunity exists in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood and we could not be more excited to announce our latest investments on the block,” Monfort said in a press release.

“Riot House and the forthcoming rehabilitation and amalgamation of El Chapultepec and the Giggling Grizzly will build upon the momentum prevalent in this neighborhood and ideally, catalyze continued investment here.”