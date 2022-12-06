Hot diggity digital dog.

There's no real fur to pet and they don't shed all over you, but patients and visitors at UCHealth can help pass what is often tedious hospital time by using an app that allows them to interact with a virtual dog.

This is almost 2023, after all, but UCHealth is one of the first health care facilities in the country to offer the fetching augmented reality experience.

It's unreal.

On the app, four AR dogs paws with wagging tails and eager eyes their playtime experience in a simulated hospital environment. Users who have downloaded the app can feed the dog treats or throw a ball.

For example, users can choose a cute but robot-like Crissy the Corgi or Inu the Akita, virtual pups which bark and sniff, and then follow the user's simple prompts.

Studies have shown that playing with animals can lower blood pressure and decrease levels of the stress hormone, cortisol. Other studies have found that being around animals can be a mood-booster, known to reduce loneliness and increase feelings of social support.

The program has been so successful, (it's had 9,000 views since going live) UCHealth hopes to expand it with new experiences designed to brighten a patient's day and at the same time, help users learn about medical conditions and even "interact" with other patients who have had similar experiences.

In case you were wondering, real live therapy dogs are allowed in UCHealth facilities.